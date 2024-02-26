Miscreants gherao & manhandle police officer’s daughter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of miscreants gheraoed and manhandled the daughter of a police officer after a minor accident took place on Beed bypass road on Sunday evening.

According to details, the girl Neha (name changed) was passing through Beed Bypass by car with her father, at 6 pm on Sunday.

A speeding truck (TN-34-Y-4802) hit her car from behind, near Kamalanayan Bajaj Hospital, at 6.20 pm. The name of the driver is Faiz Mohammed.

Due to this, Neha along with other members of the car got a strong jolt and the car was damaged. Neha's family stopped the truck driver Faiz. However, he ran towards the girl and also talked offensively.

Later, Faiz made a phone call and 15 to 20 miscreants gathered there and tried to create terror by manhandling Neha's father.

Box

Marks of nails on hands

Faiz grabbed Neha's right hand, while another miscreant standing there, caught her left hand and tried to take her aside. Neha's hands sustained marks of their nails. This hooliganism was going on in broad daylight on Beed Bypass.

The crowd started gathering there. On realising that goons were threatening a family, the residents rushed to help the family. On receiving information, Satara police reached there and arrested Faiz. However, other miscreants disappeared from the spot.

Box

3rd incident in 2 months

Two months ago, a similar accident was reported near the MGM campus. In this incident, a young girl was surrounded by the youths, who came running from Jinsi, in the same way. They tried to misbehave with the girl finding her alone. An untoward incident was averted as Police Inspector Geeta Bagwade reached the spot and dispersed the group of miscreants.

In another case, former Sarpanch Feroz Patel and his son Faizal Patel and a group of 15 to 20 people attacked and beat up the family of a young woman in Satara, on Saturday night. This shows that the daring of miscreant gangs increasing in the city. There is a challenge before police to tackle such gangs.