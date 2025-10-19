Missing man found dead in well in Bazar Sawangi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Villagers were shocked on Sunday afternoon when the body of 50-year-old Ambadas Pandit, missing for four days, was found in a well on the outskirts of Bazar Sawangi (Group No. 766).

Pandit went missing from his home on the night of October 16. Despite an extensive search by relatives and villagers, he could not be found until his body was discovered floating in the well. Police patil Karbhari Narwade received the report, and beat jamadar Dilip Bansod and Ram Rathod, with the help of locals, retrieved the body. Medical officer Dr. Nilofar Anjum examined him at the Primary Health Centre and declared him dead. After the post-mortem, the body was handed to the family. Pandit is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. His last rites were performed on Sunday evening. Preliminary investigations could not determine the cause of death, and police continue to investigate.

(PHOTO)