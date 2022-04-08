MIT faculty scored 100% marks at international level

Aurangabad, April 7: Rakhi Dixit, a senior faculty of computer engineering department from MIT Polytechnic, Aurangabad recently cleared an international certification examination in ‘Red Hat Certified Engineer (Ansible 2.8 Red Hat Linux-8)’ by scoring 300 out of 300 marks.

Red Hat, America examination has same syllabus all over the world and same examination is conducted for evaluation. Dixit is also working as a trainer of Red Hat courses run by MIT Polytechnic, Aurangabad. President of MIT Dr Y A Kawade, director general Munish Sharma, principal MIT Polytechnic Sunil Deshmukh, and others congratulated Dixit.