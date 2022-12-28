MJP directs architects to submit jack well designs

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has ordered the team of architects appointed by the new water supply scheme contractor to submit the jack well design, soon. It may be noted that an independent jack well structure will be going to be constructed in the bed of the Jayakwadi Dam as a part of the new water supply scheme.

Meanwhile, the MJP chief engineer R S Lolapad said the office would be granting technical approval to the designs within a week after receiving the jack well designs from the architects.

As reported earlier, the ambitious new water supply scheme has been launched to quench the thirst of the citizens and meet the demand for water in the city after decades. The scheme has been included in the Central Government’s AMRUT 2.0 Mission. Meanwhile, the cost of the water project has been escalated to Rs 2714 crore. The MJP is conducting the field survey and the progress is being reviewed on regular basis. The survey is being done under the guidance of the MJP chief engineer.

The project’s contractor has pressed a technical team to construct a water treatment plant (WTP) at Nakshatrawadi. The work to lay the main water pipeline has also been sped up. The experts after going through the site for the construction of the jack well have given four options. However, the details are unclear on which option is being used by the contractor. The contractor has appointed a team of architects for designing the jack well. Hence, the MJP has called these architects and told them to submit the designs.

Considering the seriousness of the project, the MJP go through the jack well designs and grant approval in 8-10 days, it is learnt.