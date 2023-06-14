MJP gives 2-weeks ultimatum to GVPR Co.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), on Wednesday, hinted at the new water supply scheme contractor - GVPR Co. - relieving from the contract, if he fails to increase manpower at the site and speed up the water works in two weeks.

The MJP claims that it has already instructed the contractor in this regard during the last month. When he failed to do so, the MJP took the contractor to task and gave the warning during the review meeting today.

A meeting in the presence of the MJP member secretary, Abhishek Krishna, was held recently in Mumbai. Krishna had informed in the meeting that the contractor has not done satisfactory work so far. Meanwhile, in today’s online meeting, the waterworks were reviewed. The administrator of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, has expressed his disappointment over the poor speed of ongoing works. If the work goes on at the same speed and limited number of workers then it would take another one and a half years to complete the water project. Hence the contractor has been warned in the meeting. The next review meeting has been scheduled to be held on June 29, said the sources. MJP superintending engineer Ajay Singh, chief engineer R S Lolapod, executive engineer Vijay Koli and GVPR’s representative Reddy and other water works officials attended the meeting.

Sub-contractor disappointed

GVPR Company has appointed sub-contractors for the construction of ESRs and other works. The sub-contractors, however, expressed their displeasure over the process of clearing their bills. Hence it is believed that this is the reason why the manpower is not being increasing. Hence the issue was also discussed at length in the today’s meeting.