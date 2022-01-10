MJVP raises the question of giving an extension to SDB

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

The Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad (MJVP) raised a question as to why the Statutory Development Boards (SDB) are not given an extension despite frequent follow-up.

A meeting of the Central Executive of the Council and the district president and the secretary was organised online recently.

Central Executive Committee Chairman Dr Venkatesh Kabde presided over it. Rich tributes were paid to Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Sindhutai Sapkal and Nanded city president of the council Uttamrao Suryavanshi.

As per Article 371/2 of the country’s Constitution, a Statutory Development Board can be established for the region

if it is backward in development. The term of Marathwada Statutory Development Board ended on April 30, 2020, despite this, the State Government has not given any decision regarding the extension.

The MJVP sent memoranda to the Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers and people's representatives of various parties. It agitated peacefully. But, the State Government did not make any decision in this regard.

In today’s meeting, the MVJP office-bearers expressed regret over this. They determined to continue their struggle to get for the Development Board’s extension.

They opined that awareness should be created in colleges and university youths should about the issues of the region and get them joined to the Parishad. It was also decided in the meeting to increase the contact with the youths through various mediums in their respective districts.

Vice president Dr K K Patil, General Secretary Principal Jeevan Desai, Joint Secretary Mohan Phule, Dr A N Siddhewad, Dr D S Thorat, Dr Ashok Belkhode, Principal Somnath Rode, Shankarrao Nangre, Anant Acharya, adv Madhuri Kshirsagar,

D M Reddy, Ganeshlal Chaudhary, Gopinathrao Wagh, Vitthal Salunkhe, Dr Vikas Sukale and Laxman Shinde were present.