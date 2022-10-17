MKM coordinator Kere Patil out of danger

Aurangabad

Chief coordinator of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) Ramesh Kere Patil attempted suicide by consuming poison in a hotel in Mumbai on Sunday. He was immediately rushed to J J Hospital. He is out of danger now, but will have to remain in the hospital under the observation of the doctors for the next few days, said his associates.

On receiving the information, Kere’s friends and relatives rushed to Mumbai on Sunday night. While working as the chief coordinator of MKM, an audio clip had gone viral on social media, which alleged that Kere has taken money from the politicians.

The clip had gone viral after Kere opposed the appointment of higher education minister Chandrakant Patil on the cabinet sub-committee for Maratha reservations. He was very depressed by his defamation on social media and he took the extreme step to commit suicide. He consumed poison in a Facebook live session in Mumbai on Sunday. Presently, he is out of danger and is being treated under the observation of the doctors at J J Hospital.

Meanwhile, the coordinators of MKM said that Kere should not have taken this extreme step. A plot is being hatched to defame the coordinators, they alleged.