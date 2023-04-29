MLA Bagade’s panel gains commendable victory; MVA gets only 4 seats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The BJP - Shinde Group panel led by MLA Haribhau Bagade gained commendable victory in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Agriculture Market Produce Committee (APMC) elections to appoint the directors. The panel clinched 11 seats of out the total 15 seats of directors. However, the Mahavikas Aghadi panel led by former MLA Dr. Kalyan Kale had to be content with only four seats.

The election was held at Saint Francis De Sales High School on Jalna Road on Friday and the counting was started at the same venue on Saturday at 8 am. All 15 results were declared in the afternoon. As soon as the results were announced, the BJP-Shinde group supporters started the celebration. They showered Gulal on each other. Later, MLA Bagade, winning candidates and their supporters reached APMC in Jadhavwadi area. After paying obeisance to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, they danced to the tune of DJ and Dhol and Tasha.

BJP - Shinde panel Winning candidates - category - total votes secured

Radhakisan Pathade - Cooperative Institutes, general - 461

Abhijeet Deshmukh - Cooperative Institutes, general - 518

Shriram Shelke - cooperative Institutes, general - 454

Murli Chaudhary - Cooperative Institutes, general - 382

Bhagchad Thombre - General Institutes, general - 372

Ganesh Dahihande - General Institutes, general - 398

Datta Ukirde - Gram Panchayat, general - 403

Janabai Thombre - Cooperative institutes, women - 465

Sujata Gaike - Cooperative institutes, women - 523

Punamchand Bamne - Coperative Institutes, VJNT - 465

Bhaginath Navpute - Cooperative Institutes, OBC - 422

MVA panel Winning candidates - category - total votes secured

Jagannath Kale - Cooperative Institutes, general - 425

Mahendra Khotkar - Gram Panchayat, SC/ST - 545

Abdul Rahim - Gram Panchayat, economically weaker section - 533

Kailas Ukirde - Gram Panchayat, general - 586

Traders

Nilesh Sethi - Vyapari - 428

Kanhayalal Jaiswal - Vyapari - 484