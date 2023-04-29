MLA Bagade’s panel gains commendable victory; MVA gets only 4 seats
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 29, 2023 09:35 PM 2023-04-29T21:35:02+5:30 2023-04-29T21:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The BJP - Shinde Group panel led by MLA Haribhau Bagade gained commendable victory in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Agriculture Market Produce Committee (APMC) elections to appoint the directors. The panel clinched 11 seats of out the total 15 seats of directors. However, the Mahavikas Aghadi panel led by former MLA Dr. Kalyan Kale had to be content with only four seats.
The election was held at Saint Francis De Sales High School on Jalna Road on Friday and the counting was started at the same venue on Saturday at 8 am. All 15 results were declared in the afternoon. As soon as the results were announced, the BJP-Shinde group supporters started the celebration. They showered Gulal on each other. Later, MLA Bagade, winning candidates and their supporters reached APMC in Jadhavwadi area. After paying obeisance to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, they danced to the tune of DJ and Dhol and Tasha.
BJP - Shinde panel Winning candidates - category - total votes secured
Radhakisan Pathade - Cooperative Institutes, general - 461
Abhijeet Deshmukh - Cooperative Institutes, general - 518
Shriram Shelke - cooperative Institutes, general - 454
Murli Chaudhary - Cooperative Institutes, general - 382
Bhagchad Thombre - General Institutes, general - 372
Ganesh Dahihande - General Institutes, general - 398
Datta Ukirde - Gram Panchayat, general - 403
Janabai Thombre - Cooperative institutes, women - 465
Sujata Gaike - Cooperative institutes, women - 523
Punamchand Bamne - Coperative Institutes, VJNT - 465
Bhaginath Navpute - Cooperative Institutes, OBC - 422
MVA panel Winning candidates - category - total votes secured
Jagannath Kale - Cooperative Institutes, general - 425
Mahendra Khotkar - Gram Panchayat, SC/ST - 545
Abdul Rahim - Gram Panchayat, economically weaker section - 533
Kailas Ukirde - Gram Panchayat, general - 586
Traders
Nilesh Sethi - Vyapari - 428
Kanhayalal Jaiswal - Vyapari - 484