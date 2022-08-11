MLA Save in the cabinet: BJP activists rejoice

East constituency lucky compared to all three constituencies in the city

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

After MLA Atul Save took oath as minister, all BJP office bearers and workers of the city burst crackers and distributed sweets in Gulmandi under the leadership of city district president Sanjay Kenekar on Tuesday. The BJP has given a ministerial post for the second time in the city after the reorganization of constituencies. This decision has infused a new spirit among the office-bearers.

As compared to all the three constituencies in the city, the East constituency has been lucky in terms of cabinet opportunities. MLA Save was always certain about the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He was also adamant that he will be in the cabinet in the next government and will be appointed as a minister. The Shinde-Fadnavis government justified his faith and gave him the opportunity of ministerial post.

The appointment of Save was celebrated by the activists in Pundaliknagar, Bajrangchowk, Aurangpura and Gulmandi. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, former Mayor Bhagwan Ghadmode, Anil Makariye, Shivaji Dandge, Laxmikant Thete and others were present in Mumbai for his swearing in ceremony.

East constituency lucky

After the delimitation (Parisiman) commission redrawing the constituencies in 2005-06, Aurangabad city was divided into three constituencies namely East, West and Central. The elections were held for the first time in 2009. Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda won from the East constituency, and then became the State industries minister. Later he made his mark as the minister of education. In 2019, MA Save became the Minister of State for Industries for six months from this constituency and again got an opportunity in 2022.

Save's political journey

Save's 21-year political journey from 1998 to 2019 in BJP had many ups and downs. He is seen as an entrepreneur and industry savvy public representative. He served as the city president from 1998 to 2003. He then got an opportunity to work as a State executive member from 2003 to 2006. He became BJP district president from 2006 to 2009 and then held the post of BJP State general secretary from 2009 to 2015. He won as an MLA on October 19, 2014 from the East constituency. On June 16, 2019, he got an opportunity to be inducted into the state cabinet. Then again on August 9, 2022, he became a cabinet minister.