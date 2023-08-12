MLA Shirsat claims one of Thackeray family to languish in jail by next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) spokesperson, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, on Saturday, claimed that one, out of the four members of Thackeray family, would be placed behind bars, in connection with the irregularities that had taken during Covid pandemic situation and Mumbai road scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be initiating action against them within a span of eight days, stressed the MLA while speaking to media persons on Saturday.

Shirsat said,“ Thesedays, Sanjay Raut is making a fool of himself through his statements. He should be admitted to the hospital. Through your medium, I would like to suggest Uddhav Thackeray to admit him (Raut) in the hospital or the situation will come to admit you as well.”

When asked about the war room meeting conducted by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Shirsat underlined,“ Ajit Dada Pawar was not trying to encroach in the war room meeting. It is just a thought which has popped up in the minds of people who are making such accusations. The leader of opposition is also an MLA, therefore, he should strive to get the people’s work done and should speak on what could be done to get the works completed on hand, not on internal politics.”

“He is not having any work. I know he is making statements as the guardian minister has been deputed for flag hoisting,” said the MLA.

Shirsaat also clarified that works launched by Democratic Front and are in progress have not been stayed.

Box

“Our chief minister Eknath Shinde is well-known all over Maharashtra for working 24 hours. We know that he is not well, therefore, he has not gone to London.

After August 15, we are going to forcibly send him to the hospital. The activists like us are concerned about his health. We will be requesting the CM to stay in the hospital for 2-3 days to be fit and fine,” said the Shinde faction’s spokesperson.

In reply to a question about an attack on the journalist in Jalgaon district, Shirsat said, “I will not tell that MLA Kishore Patil has not done wrong. For our mistake, we apologise by folding our hands.”