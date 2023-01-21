MLC Gorhe demands inquiry of key officers shielding tainted ACP Dhume

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), Neelam Gorhe, has issued a letter to the deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding an inquiry of higher and key officials supporting and shielding tainted assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Vishal Dhume,

who has been suspended for molesting a married woman during midnight hours last Sunday?

She also demanded to transfer him out of the city through a letter. Gorhe alleged that the police were not serious in handling the case. The victim was called to the police station to record a statement during midnight hours. Instead, her statement should have been taken by visiting her home.

She underlined that when the victim reached the police station to register her complaint, the police did not extend coordination to her. Gorhe also demanded action against the in charge of the police station.

The accused Dhume was in the good books of the key officers at the city police commissionerate. Hence the inquiry of these officials should also be made. Dhume had faced inquiry in Ahmednagar. Now, stern action should be taken against him.

Why no action has been taken against the hotel owner?

Gorhe also underlined that why no action was initiated against the hotel owner for keeping his establishment open till late in the night after the due deadline for closure. The police should take stern action against him as well and cancel his trade licenses, stated the deputy chairperson in her letter.