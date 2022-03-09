MNC announces new executive body

Aurangabad, March 9:

A federation of different Muslim organisations, Muslim Numainda Council (MNC) has been announced its new executive body, recently.

The socialist and educationist Salim Siddiqui has been appointed as new president of body comprising of 25 new members. The names of new office-bearers are Mohd. Kamran Ali Khan, Maulana Mohd. Sharif Nizami and Adv Syed Faiz (all Vice Presidents); Abdul Moid Hashar Khan, Mirza Salim Baig, Syed Amjaduddin Qadri, Yasir Siddiqui and Maj. Syed Ejaz Nahri (all Secretaries); Mohd. Muntajiboddin Shaikh (General Secretary) and Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi (Treasurer). The names of members are

Ziauddin Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Qavi Falahi, Meraj Siddiqui, Maulana Anwarul Haque Ishati, Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi, Abdul Manan Khan, Adv Salim Khan, Adv Khizer Patel, Shoeb Siddiqui, Mohd. Awaiz Ahmed, Adil Madani, Javed Qureshi, Maulana Abdul Rashid Madani and Yasir Farooqui.

The meeting to elect new body was held on March 5, while the members of new executive body held a meeting to elect the new president on March 6. The outgoing president Ziauddin Siddiqui announced the election. Noted socialist Khaled Saiffudin acted as returning officer on the first day, while retired assistant director (Forensic Science Laboratory) Mohd. Arif was the returning officer on the second day.

The Holy Quran was recitated by Maulana M S Nizami. S A Quadri presided over the programmes on both the days. The programme concluded with the prayers of Jamate-Islami Hind’s Maulana I K Falahi.