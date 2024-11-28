MNC demands justice for Uttar Pradesh victims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An all-party organisation, the Muslim Numainda Council (MNC), has voiced serious concerns over the violence and police firing that followed during the re-survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh. The council through a memorandum has demanded an independent and impartial inquiry through a high-level judicial commission.

MNC memorandum underlined that the UP Government and judiciary violated the provision of the Places of Worship Act, 1991; the respondents’ perspective was ignored to implement fair procedure; the police firing on Muslims during the incident was a direct and unjustified assault and incited communal tensions; the minorities were targetted through planning and communal harmony disturbed due to the incident, etc.

MNC delegation demands an independent investigation of the incident under the supervision of a High Court judge; provide Rs 2 crore financial assistance, a government job for one family member, and 5 acres of agricultural land as compensation to the families of the victims; Rs 10 lakh aid to the severely injured, while those with minor injuries should get Rs 5 lakh aid; immediate and unconditional release of all women, with respect and dignity, detained during the incident; enforcement of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 across the country to prevent such disputes and conflicts in the future.

MNC delegation was led by the council’s president, Ziauddin Siddiqui, at the Divisional Commissioner’s office. Meraj Siddiqui, Kamran Ali Khan, Mir Hidayat Ali, Advocate Faiz Syed, Dr Shoaib Hashmi and many others were present in the delegation.