MNS to contest all assembly seats in district

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is set to contest the forthcoming assembly elections by fielding candidates in all nine assembly constituencies in the district. This decision was taken in a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, in the presence of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The entry of MNS could potentially alter the electoral dynamics, with multi-cornered contests likely involving the Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi, MNS, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, AIMIM, and independents.

Previously, MNS had declared support for Modi during a public rally on Gudi Padwa, which led to the party not contesting the Lok Sabha elections. This decision caused MNS leaders and workers in the district to align with the Mahayuti. In 2009, MNS contested the Lok Sabha elections but was unsuccessful. In the assembly elections held the same year, MNS elected one MLA from the state. Later in the 2010 municipal elections, they contested 53 seats but won only one, securing second place in 13 to 14 seats. In 2014, MNS contested the assembly elections but did not succeed, with candidates finishing within 10,000 votes.

Although the party gained traction in urban politics, it remained inactive in elections from 2015 onwards, leaving its district leaders and workers without electoral engagement. Only by participating in political battles can a party remain alive. However, MNS has stayed away from elections due to political negotiations and deals for the past decade.

Determined to contest and win

The decision to contest all seats was made in the meeting led by Thackeray. The preparations to restructure the party in the district are complete, said the district chief (urban) Sumit Khambekar. Adds district chief (rural) Dilip Bankar that MNS will contest the elections with full strength and aims to achieve victory in the district.