Mobile phone snatched from mess owner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Waluj Police arrested two thieves for snatching away a mobile phone of a mess owner. Police seized the mobile phone of Ram Ganesh Bade (21, Ranjangaon), one of the accused. Ram Bade and a minor accused were taken into custody.

According to details, the mess owner Sanju Patil kept tiffins of his customers in his four-wheeler on Monday evening. When he reduced the speed of the vehicle on a speed-breaker near Colgate Chowk, suddenly three persons came on a two-wheeler and halted Patil.

The riders demanded Rs 1,000 from the mess owner who refused to pay it. One of the accused snatched his mobile phone, worth RS 13,000 from his pocket. The trio fled from the spot. Patil lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

On learning about two suspects in Bajajnagar, assistant police inspector Gautam Wavle, PSI Pundlik Dake, Pravin Patharkar, constable Dheeraj Kabliye, Yashwant Gobade, Hanuman Thoke and others laid a trap and arrested Bade while another accused who is minore was detained.

Bade confessed to committing the crime along with his two accomplices. The third accused Among Dongre (Kamlapur) is still at large.