Mobile phones stolen overnight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As summer heat increased, four college students went to sleep on the terrace, only to have their mobile phones stolen during the night. The incident came to light on the morning of May 12 in the Hanumannagar area.

Akash Shinde (20), originally from Mantha, is currently studying BSc at MIT College. Along with his friends Vikas Shinde, Shivam Dalve, and Ajit Kharat, he resides on rent in Hanuman Nagar. On the night of May 11, due to excessive heat, all friends decided to sleep on the terrace. Around 3 am, they placed their mobile phones beside their pillows. When they woke up at 7.30 am, the phones were missing. A case has been registered at the Pundaliknagar police station in connection with this theft.