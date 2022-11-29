Mohammad, Sanskruti, Ritika fastest runners

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The students of Nath Valley and Al Irfan schools shone in the Lokmat Maha Games outdoor event held at the advanced synthetic track on Saturday.

Results

(Under 14): 100 mts – first - Mohammad Aamer Shahid (Al Irfan), second – Harshal Dodal (Nath Valley) and third Saumya Kandale (Universal High School). 200 mts: first – Moin Mehboob Syed (APPS), second – Aniket Pawar (Small Wonder High School), third - Harsh Dodal (Nath Valley). 400 mts - first – Aniket Pawar (Small Wonders High School), second - Onkar Kachole (Saint Lawrence) and third - Raviraj Lodhwal (Yogeshwar High School).

Shotput (under 14 boys): first – Moin Mehbood Syed (APPS), second – Pranav Kakule and third – Rohan Kasare.

(Under 14 girls): 100 Mts - first – Sanskruti Patil (KS English School), second – Aarohi Sonarika (Nath Valley)and third – Shruti Mirge (Dyanda English School).

200 mts: first – Shruti Mirge (Dyanda English School), second – Mirza Ashmara Baig (APPS), and third – Arohi Sonarika (Nath Valley).

400 mts: first – Shruti Mirge (Dyanda English School), second – Sanchi Bafna (Nath Valley)and third – S Shaikh (Yogeshwar High School).

Shotput (under 14 girls): Mirza Baig, second – Wasiya Shaikh (APPS) and Vaishnavi Patil.

(Under 17 boys): 100 mts - first – Mohd Abu Bakr (Al Irfan), second – Atharva Nerlekar (Woodridge) and third – Krish Nayar (Nath Valley).

200 mts - first – Arshan Qureshi (Al Irfan), second – Atharva Nerlekar (Woodridge) and third – Shriraj Pardeshi (APPS).

400 mts: first – Mohd Khusro (Al Irfan), second – Arshan Qureshi (Al Irfan) and third – Saksham Tayal (Nath Valley).

Shotput: first – first – Prajwal Dongane, second – Soham Kolhe, third – Rehan Khan, Javelin throw – first Rehan Baig (APPS), second Rehan Patil (Al Irfan) and Asif Sohel (Al Irfan).

(Under 17 Girls): 100 mts: first – Ritika Chaudhary (Nath Valley), second – Anika Krushna (Stepping Stones) and third – Suhani Tayal (Nath Valley).

200 mts: first – Ritika Salunke (Nath Valley), and third – Shivani Pawar (Small Wonders High School).

400 mts: first – Sandhya Saboo, second – Suhani Tayal (Nath valley) and third – Samruddhi Mirge (Dyanda English School).

Shotput: first – Anuradha Chavan (Winchester International School), second – Naveli Machhar (Nath Valley) and third – Nakshatra Salunke (Nath Valley).

Under the guidance of Dr Dayanand Kamble, Rahul Ahire, Anil Nile, Shoab Pathan, Manish Pahadiya, Anil Mote, Kartik Jadhav, Tushar Khedkar and others are taking efforts for the success of the events.