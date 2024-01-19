Mohiniyattam dance enthralled the audience

Sharangdev Festival begins: Audience mesmerized by performance of historical music

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sharangdev festival of Mahagami Gurukul began on Friday with performances of classical dance and music. On the very first day Dr Neena Prasad from Thiruvananthapuram performed the 'Mohiniyattam' dance that kept the audience enthralled. The first day concluded with 'Dhrupdangi Kathak' by Parvati Dutta and disciples.

The 15th Sharangdev Festival organized by Mahagami Gurukul of MGM University started on Friday evening. On the first day, Pinkesh Gandharva from Rajasthan performed Haveli music. It started with the 'Badhai' composition expressing the joy of Krishna's birth. He was given music by Yashonandan Kumawat and Jayant Neralkar. These song compositions were based on the feelings and experiences of Lord Krishna. Experimenting with Dhamar, Dhrupad tala, the artists enthralled the audience with their playing and singing style. In the later session, Dr Prasad's 'Mohiniyattam' dance was performed. This classical dance brought to light the ancient tradition of Indian dance style. The festival was eye-catching due to the excellent performance of the artists, impressive music, scenery, and lighting.

Today at the festival

A confluence of classical dances 'Nirgeet and Sannidhi' will be performed in the festival on Saturday at 7 pm. The dance form conceptualized by Parvathi Dutta will perform Kathak, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri and Kathakali. New Delhi-based maestro Wasifuddin Dagar's Dhrupad and Ayodhya Sharan Mishra will perform Kathawachan Kathak.