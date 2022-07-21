Money lenders’ torture compels farmer to suicide

Aurangabad, July 21:

Fed up of constant torture from private money lenders, a farmer committed suicide by hanging self on Tuesday at Satana in Vaijapur tehsil. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Girijaba Somwanshi (43, Satana). A case has been registered against money lenders Ganesh Duryodhan Naik, Ramdas Duryodhan Naik and Bhanudas Laxman Sakhre (all residents of Virgaon) with Vaijapur police station.

Yogesh was living with his wife and children in his farm at Gut No. 58 in Satana Shivar. He has around 1.5 acres of land, on which his family sustained. Around one and a half years back, he had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Ganesh Naik and Rs 20,000 from his brother Ramdas Naik. Yogesh had made a sale-deep of 20 guntas of land with each of them. Apart, he has taken Rs 20,000 from Bhanudas Sakhre from Virgaon.

As Yogesh was not able to repay the loan, the Naik brothers since June were asking him to give them the possession of one acres of land. They abused and beat him on three occasions. Meanwhile, Yogesh wanted to clear the loan and get his land back, but they were not ready for it. Sakhre also threatened him to pay his money back or he will kill him.

Fed up of constant torture, Yogesh hanged himself when was alone in the house on Tuesday. A case has been registered with Vaijapur police station based on the complaint lodged by his wife Mohini Somwanshi. He is survived by wife and two sons.

Before hanging himself, he had written a suicide note and also shot a video, in which he mentioned that he is committing suicide due to the torture from three moneylenders, his wife mentioned in her complaint.