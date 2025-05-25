Monsoon picture to be clear in M’wada by the beginning of June

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Meteorological Department has informed that the monsoon has entered Devgad in Talkonkan 12 days ago. However, the monsoon picture in Marathwada will be clear by the beginning of June,” said Shrinivas Aundhkar, a weather expert from the city and director at MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre & Club.

Shrinivas Aundhkar said that the region is experiencing rain currently due to a cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea.

“This rain will fall until May 27. There will be a break in the rain after it. Every year, the monsoon enters Talkonkan on June 7. While the monsoon enters Marathwada on June 10. This year, the monsoon situation in Marathwada will be clear by the beginning of June,” he said.

He said there is cloudy weather in Marathwada and a possibility of light to moderate rain in some places.

"Rain with thunder has been predicted for the next two to three days. The rain has caused a chill in the weather and a drop in temperature,” he added.