‘Morality is Freedom’ campaign to be launched today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Women's Cell of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) will launch a campaign ‘Morality is Freedom’ at Haj House, at 2.30 pm, on September 3.

JIH Women Wing office-bearers said that the campaign aims at ensuring the required freedom for all to fulfil their basic needs and avail the fundamental rights irrespective of caste, colour, gender, religion, or region.

“This can only be achieved by adhering to certain rules which we call moral values. Awareness programs will be organised involving educationists, counsellors, lawyers, and religious scholars from local to national levels,” they said.

The Cell office-bearers said that special programmes would be organised at campuses to educate students and youth on the importance of moral values for lasting joy and freedom and relieve them from the clutches of the pseudo-liberal ideologies that entrap individuals into false notions of freedom and make them slaves of immoral behaviour.

Sajida Parveen (Secretary, Women's State Wing, JIH), Khan Mubashshera Firdaus (Assistant Secretary), Shaista Quadri (Secretary, District Cell) and Fahimunnissa (secretary PR) were present at the briefing.