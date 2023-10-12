More accused in Adarsh scam likely to come forward

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police arrested the chief manager of the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha Devidas Sakharam Adhane (52, N-11) in the Adarsh scam worth Rs 202 crore on Wednesday. Sessions Judge N S Momin on Thursday remanded him in the police custody till October 19.

The police suspected that Adhane had tried to destroy the evidence of the scam. In the preliminary investigation, some new information about the involvement of the officers of the Sub-registrar’s office has come to the fore. Hence, there is a possibility that the names of some more accused come to the fore. Adhane was at large for the past four months. Apart from Adarsh, a new case of his Yashshvini Patsansha scam worth Rs 48 crore was also registered against him with the Cidco police station.

Adhane clarified that the main accused Ambadas Mankape used to give bribes to the officers of the sub-registrar office annually. Everyone knew what Mankape was up to and everyone thought that he would clear the matter by selling the properties, he told the police.