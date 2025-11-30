More doctors to be trained at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Preparations are underway to increase the MBBS seats at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from the current 200 to 250, informed dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre. Along with this, postgraduate (PG) seats are also set to increase, and inspectors are visiting the hospital for evaluation.

GMCH currently has 200 undergraduate (MBBS) seats. Over the past few years, the hospital has seen significant improvement in facilities and infrastructure. As a result, the process to add 50 more MBBS seats has begun. Efforts are being made to ensure that the increased intake of students becomes available from the next academic year.

A step forward as a ‘Teaching Hospital’

The institution is rapidly working to align its facilities and services with national-level standards. The expansion is not just about increasing seats, it is being viewed as an opportunity to elevate GMCH to a higher tier as a ‘teaching hospital’. The administration is focusing on improving infrastructure, modern equipment, laboratories, ward capacity, cleanliness, and patient record systems.

85 PG seats to be added

The process of increasing postgraduate (PG) seats has also gained momentum. GMCH currently has 200 PG seats, and a proposal has been submitted to increase them by 85. Inspectors are conducting visits to review patient numbers in various departments, the availability of specialist doctors, and the facilities required for training. The inspection reports will determine the final decision on PG seat expansion.

Biochemistry seats to increase from 2 to 17

In the biochemistry department, the number of PG seats which is currently 2 is proposed to be increased to 17, confirmed the dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre after inspectors conducted the evaluation.