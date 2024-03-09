Motorcycle rider killed in hit and run incident

UDGIR: In a hit and run incident, a twenty-two years old youth was killed on the spot when an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle from behind on Udgir-Ahmedpur road at Gandi Pati at Udgir on Friday at 11 am. The driver of the unidentified vehicle ran away from the spot. The deceased was identified as Shivaji Ankush Wakle (Yeori village in Udgir tehsil). Shivaji was on his way to Yeori after completing his work in Udgir when the identified vehicle hit his motorbike (MH-12-KW-9591) from behind. The people in Gandi Pati dialled 112 and informed about the accident. Udgir rural police team including constable Nana Shinde, Kendre, Venkat Suryawanshi visited the accident spot, did panchnama and sent the body to the government general hospital Udgir for a post-mortem, said the Udgir rural police.