Motorcycle stolen in Cantonment area

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A youth went to a pan kiosk to purchase tobacco by parking his motorcycle on the road and kept the keys on the motorcycle. When he returned, his motorcycle was missing. The incident occurred near Little Flower School in Cantonment area on November 18. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station on November 26.

Police said, Shantinath Suryawanshi, a resident of Gawalipura had gone to Cantonment area on November 18 on his motorcycle (MH 20 GF 6805). He stopped near Little Flower School and went to a pan kiosk and kept the keys on the motorcycle. When he returned, the two-wheeler was missing.

In another incident, the motorcycle of Kirtimant Magare's (Mitmitta) motorcycle (MH20 FX 5533) was stolen from the parking of his house on November 25.

Motorcycle (MH20 AQ 2624) of Vijay Singewar (Pawannagar) was stolen from TV Centre area on November 16.

Madhukar Khedkar's (Parijaatnagar, N-4, Cidco) motorcycle (MH20 EN 7093) was stolen from the parking of Siigma Hospital. Cases have been registered with Cantonment, Cidco and Jawaharnagar police stations.