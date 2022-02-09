Motorcycle thieves searching customers arrested

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

Waluj MIDC police arrested two motorcycle thieves while searching customers for the stolen motorcycles at Jogeshwari area on Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as Gorakhnath Ramesh Sonawane (22, Ranjangaon) and Vitthal Nandu Nagare (20, Chitegaon). The police have seized 8 motorcycles amounting Rs 4.25 lakh from them.

The incidents of motorcycle thefts were on rise in Waluj MIDC area in the past few days. Complainant Subhash Salunke (Aurangpura) had lodged a complaint that his motorcycle (MH20 DM 7298), Ravi Pandurang Rathod (Ranjangaon, MH20 BB 0327) and others were stolen in the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC police station. However, the police were not able to nab the motorcycle thieves.

Meanwhile, PI Sandeep Gurme received the information that two youths are searching for customers for selling the motorcycles. Accordingly, PSI Chetan Ogale, Babasaheb Kakade, Prakash Gaikwad, Avinash Dhage, Rajebhau Kolhe and others laid a trap in Jogeshwari and sent a dummy customer to the accused. The customer asked them to show the motorcycles. However, the accused got suspicious and tried to run away. But the police team nabbed them. During interrogation, Gorakhnath and Vitthal confessed that they had stolen 8 motorcycles and hidden them in a shed in Ranjangaon. The police seized all the motorcycles worth Rs 4.25 lakh.

Both the accused were produced before the court and they have been granted in the police remand for two days.