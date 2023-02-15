Motorcycle, truck stolen from city

Aurangabad

A motorcycle and a truck were stolen from the city in different incidents.

Police said, Vaibhav Gaware (Bajajnagar, Waluj) had gone to meet his friend at Harsul on February 13. He parked his motorcycle (MH20 FS 7075) near Harsul prison and went to meet his friend. When he returned after ten minutes, he found his motorcycle was missing.

In another incident, a truck (MH20 EL 4332), worth Rs 10 lakh of Santosh Angarakh was stolen from Bajaj Company garage. Cases have been registered with Harsul and Satara police stations respectively.