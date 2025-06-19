Motorcyclist dies after collision with speeding truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young motorcyclist lost his life after being hit by a speeding truck on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon road near the Ajanta toll plaza around midnight on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shivaji Vishnu Janjal (30, Savarkheda in Soyegaon tehsil).

Shivaji Janjal had completed work at a drip irrigation store in Fardapur on Wednesday night and was heading back to his village Savarkheda on his motorcycle (MH 20 HE 1988). Around 1.30 am, a fast-moving goods truck (RJ 14 GQ 0749) coming from the opposite direction struck his motorcycle with great force, causing serious injuries.

Upon receiving information, police constables Vikas Lokhande and Sanjay Koli from Ajanta Police Station, along with Arif Khan, Moosa Khan, Raziq Khan, Amir Khan, Nasib Khan, and Altaf Mukhtar Shaikh, rushed to the accident site. They took the severely injured Shivaji to the Ajanta Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon examination.

After the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. A case has been registered at the Ajanta Police Station. Shivaji Janjal is survived by his wife, mother, a son, a daughter, a sister, and a brother. His funeral was held at 1 pm on Thursday.