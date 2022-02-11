Motorcyclist dies in accident

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

A motorcyclist died after a dash by a container near Dharma Aai bridge in Bidkin on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kautik Gadekar (32, Marsavali, Phulambri).

Gadekar worked as a waiter in a hotel in Phulambri. On Thursday evening, he was going on his motorcycle (MH20 EH 9147) when a speeding container going from Paithan towards Aurangabad direction dashed the motorcycle.

Gadekar was sustained severe head injuries. The nearby residents took him to the rural hospital at Bidkin and later to Government Medical College and Hospital.

He died on Friday while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered in Bidkin police station while head constable Rahul Balhal is further investigating the case.