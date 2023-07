Motorcyclist injured in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A motorcycle rider Sachin Navnath Malode (Hanumannagar, N-5) was injured in a collision by a speeding car driver. The accident took place on March 2 around 12:00 pm on Hanumannagar road from MGM Hospital. A case has been registered against the driver of the car (MH-03-DX-8064) at Cidco police station on April 8, as per the complaint registered by Malode.