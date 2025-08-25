Motorcyclist killed in accident on Paithan Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Taherpur on Paithan Road, Bidkin. The accident occurred around 11 am on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdas Bajirao Wagh (40), a resident of Pategaon, Paithan tehsil. He earned his livelihood by performing the dombari rope game and selling flowers. On Monday morning, Wagh was travelling towards Paithan on his motorcycle (MH-20-CN-2451) when an unknown vehicle rammed into him near Taherpur on Paithan Road. He sustained severe injuries in the collision. Traffic branch police havaldar Dinesh Chavan rushed him to the rural hospital at Bidkin in the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendracharya Sanstha ambulance, but doctors declared him brought dead. Following the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his relatives at around 7 p.m. He is survived by his wife, three sons, and three daughters. A case has been registered at the Bidkin police station.