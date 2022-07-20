MoU to create workforce-ready graduates

Findability Sciences and Government College of Engineering will develop a skilling programme

Aurangabad, July 20:

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Findability Sciences and the Government College of Engineering Aurangabad, for providing skill-based training, education, and job placements to the students to bridge the talent gap between academia and industry and produce workforce-ready graduates here on Wednesday.

The five-year collaboration, which will begin in August 2022, will include the development of a comprehensive skill development programme. It will offer real-time knowledge and practical programmes featuring tailored business training modules, allowing students to graduate with recognized tertiary qualifications and employable credentials.

The skilling programme will also involve a bespoke and innovative curriculum focused on innovative technologies, workshops, conclaves, seminars, training programmes and guest lectures among other things for creating a skilled workforce in India. College principal Dr Anjali Bhalchandra and others were present on the occasion.

Demand for advanced analytics will double

Anand Mahurkar, founder and CEO of Findability Sciences said, “Over the next few years, the global demand for advanced analytics talent will double and grow exponentially. India is being recognised as a key market for world class analytics talent and is already the third largest talent pool worldwide. I believe that we have a unique opportunity to become a critical analytics hub for both domestic and global companies if educators and businesses come together to create future ready talent teams especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities.”