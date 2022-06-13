MP Dr Fauzia releases Urdu book of Dr Afsar Khan

Aurangabad, June 13: Literary Urdu book ‘Mere Afsane’ (Afsanvi Majmooa) written by Dr Afsar Khan (Pen name – Shahab Afsar) was released by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Fouzia Khan, at Winchester International English School, recently. The programme was organized by Waresanie Harf O Qalam and FANE under Jashne Noorul Hasnain and supported by Hina Education and Welfare Society.

Noted literary figures Noorul Hasnain, Dr Irtekaz Afzal, Dr Abdul Rasheed Madani, Khan Shameem Khan, Dr Saleem Mohiuddin and Dr Azeem Rahi were the guests of honour. Abu Bakar Rahebar and Saba Anjum anchored the progamme.

MP Dr Fauzia emphasised that poets and writers through their writings should bring awareness among people to face the bitter realities of life as the country is passing through a very difficult phase in recent time. Khan Shameem Khan recited a poem specially written for Dr Afsar.

Thanking Dr Fouzia and all other guests, Dr Afsar gave a brief history of his journey from childhood to becoming an Urdu writer. Another Urdu Book written by Dr Awad Gauhar titled ‘Amali Tanqeed’ was also released by MP Dr Fouzia. Khalid Saifuddin and Shadab Azhar Khan coordinated the programme.