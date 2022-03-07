MP Imtiaz Jaleel bereaved

Zakiya Syed Abdul Jaleel, mother of MP Imtiaz Jaleel, passed away due to brief illness, while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, on Monday evening. She was 82.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid, late in the evening, while the burial took place in the graveyard on the Dargah Huzur Shah Miyan campus, opposite the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters.

She is survived by three sons - Zafar Jaleel (Bahrain), MP Imtiaz Jaleel and former station manager (Jet Airways) Ahmed Jaleel -- four daughters, daughters-in-laws, sons-in-laws and grand children.

She was working on educating kids staying in the locality since past many years. She also took initiative in teaching arabic language to the children.