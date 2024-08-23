MP Kale represents grievances of 10 city wards falling in Jalna LS constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Over the past five years, the issues in 10 wards of the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency (which falls in the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation - CSMC) have been largely ignored by the elected representatives and neglected by all political parties as well. These wards were only considered during election time. To address their issues, a delegation under the leadership of Jalna MP, Dr Kalyan Kale held a meeting with the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth and other key officers at the municipal corporation headquarters on Friday.

Kale instructed the civic officials to resolve the problems related to roads, drainage, water supply, and streetlights in these wards. The administrator assured that the ongoing road works worth Rs 110 crores under the Smart City Mission would be completed within two months.

10 wards in Jalna LS Constituency

These 10 wards fall under the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Hence the MP also took former municipal corporators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the meeting with the administrator.

Speaking to media persons, after the meeting, Kale said that discussions were held on issues relating to basic amenities. “There are a large number of open spaces in areas like Mukundwadi and Chikalthana. Hence I instructed to develop these spaces into parks with jogging tracks for senior citizens. The civic authorities were also apprised about their ‘zero’ action to process and dispose of the garbage lying at the old dumping ground in Naregaon.”

MP further said, “The administrator informed that the tender process for this is ongoing and that 76 percent of the new water supply scheme project has been completed, and the contractor has submitted an undertaking in the court that it will complete the work by December 2024. I also recommended starting a school based on the CBSE curriculum in these wards, starting an ideal crematorium in the city, and implementing the model in the city.”

Incomplete Projects

Former corporator Manoj Gangawe raised concern about the incomplete work on the overhead water tank in the ward and demanded its completion. Former group leader Bhausaheb Jagtap drew attention to the supply of water to the city in a gap of eight to 10 days. He also requested immediate completion of road work from Ward No. 90 (Rajnagar- Mukundnagar Gut No.56 to Bypass), and the laying of a drainage line in the Savitribainagar area.

The meeting was also attended by Motilal Jagtap, Shiv Sena Deputy District Chief Babasaheb Dange, City Chief Dnyaneshwar Dange, Ashok Dolas, Rahul Sawant, Moosa Patel, Amjad Patel, Ankushrao Chaudhary, Swapnil Jumde, Balu Gaikwad, Kalyan Chavan, Prakash Sanap, Salim Inamdar, Subhash Pandbare, Dinkar Dahihande, and other office-bearers.