MP Law College team wins ‘Best Speaker Award’

Aurangabad, May 18:

The MP Law College team won the ‘Best Speaker Award’ at the second edition of Late Abhay Bharadwaj Memorial Moot Court Competition 2022 held at Marwadi University (Rajkot, Gujarat) recently.

A total of 16 teams from the different parts of the country participated in the competition. A three-member team of MP Law College comprising two speakers and one researcher participated in it. Their names are Komal Aher, Soham Khambete and Nupur Paliwal.

Soham Khambete bagged a ‘Best Speaker Award in Respondents Category. The team obtained a position in the top four teams.

Justice M R Shah (Judge, Supreme Court) presided over the valedictory function. Justice Niral R Mehta (Judge, High Court, Gujarat), and Ketanbhai Marwadi from Marwadi University were present for the prize distribution ceremony. Law College Principal Dr C M Rao, Vice Principal Shrikrishna More, president of Moot Court Association Pratibha Girbhane, Dr Aparna Kottapalle and others congratulated the students on their achievement.