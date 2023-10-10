MPCC analyses district wise position in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) held a regional level meeting, of party office-bearers and leaders from different districts, in the city on Tuesday morning.

The district and city presidents along with key office-bearers, former MPs, MLAs, MLCs and presidents of zilla parishads from all eight districts of Marathwada were called for the meeting. The political situation and the position of the party in their respective jurisdictions were reviewed in the meeting.

The review meeting began by extending guidance to the City and District Congress Committee at 10.30 am. Later on, the meeting to review other districts continued till late in the evening.

MPCC president Nanasaheb Patole instructed all the booth committees, circle presidents, bloc presidents and tehsil presidents to gear up so as to bring Congress into power.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan, former ministers Aref Naseem Khan, Amit Deshmukh, Anil Patel and others were also present on the occasion.

At the outset, the district president Kalyan Kale and the city president Shaikh Yusuf garlanded them on behalf of the City and District Congress Committees. All the city and district committees were instructed to strengthen the party hands and work for the welfare of the people by stepping out of their homes.

Other Congress office-bearers Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Anis Patel, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Dr Arun Shirsaat, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Shaikh Raees, Ravi Lokhande and many other key office-bearers were present on the occasion.