MRDO pushes for tobacco-free initiatives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Rural Development Organisation (MRDO) recently organized a coordination meeting with NGOs to address the public health impact of smoking and tobacco use.

The meeting, held on Thursday, focused on enforcing the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 and creating tobacco-free public places, schools, and educational institutions.

SP Rathod announced plans to intensify enforcement drives to reduce COTPA violations in the district. Key attendees included SP Vinaykumar Rathod, Dr Dayanand Motipawale, Dr Prakash Gupta, Dr Rana Singh, Sulakshana Jadhwar, organization president Mansukh Zhambad and secretary Appasaheb Ugle.

The event was successfully organized with the assistance of Nikita Gaikwad, Anil Gunje, Ganesh Ugle, Trupti Walke, Mangesh Gaikwad and Atul Pandit.