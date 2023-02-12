MSEB Officers Association body announced

Aurangabad

The new Aurangabad zone executive body of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board Officers Association 2023-24 was announced recently. The office bearers were appointed unanimously including Sunil Pawde as president, Ramesh Sonawane, vice president and Nitin Paripelli, secretary in a meeting held here recently. Association president Pravin Bagul, deputy general secretary Pranesh Shirsat and and Credit Society secretary Dilip Pawar, were present. The other office bearers are treasurer Pankaj Udavant, working presidents Vilas Mhaske, Chetan Wagh, Vishal Kasliwal, women representatives Kanchan Rajwade, Shilpa Kabra, organizing secretaries Sagar Chavan, Ganesh Bodhare, Shatrughna Phuke, joint secretaries Nitin Padaswan, Naresh Prasad, Shivaji Tikande, sdvisors Rajesh Dongaonkar, Vishwas Patil, members Rahul Shambharkar, Suhas Bonde.