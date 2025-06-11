MSEDCL bills now available on DigiLocker

Electricity bills from maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited (MSEDCL) can now be accessed through DigiLocker, the union Government’s digital document storage app. This allows consumers to view, download, and share their bills anytime via mobile.

MSEDCL CMD Lokesh Chandra urged consumers to use the facility, launched under the Digital India initiative. The move follows CM Devendra Fadnavis’s directive to enhance public services for ease of living. To activate the service, users must link their customer number by selecting MSEDCL in the DigiLocker app. Once linked, bills will appear automatically every month. With over 52.89 crore users, DigiLocker treats stored documents as legally valid under the IT Act.