MSEDCL conducts bill correction camps from Mar 10-31

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 9:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is organising energy bill correction camp in each tehsil of the state from March 10 to 31. The complaints of agricultural consumers will be resolved during the camp.

According to MSEDCL press release, the arrears upon agriculture pump-connection holders till the September 2020 was Rs 45,802 crore. Later on, the state government introduced 'Agricultural Pump Electricity Connection Policy 2020' and write-off Rs 10,420 crore. It also waived of the interest and delayed payment charges (DPC) to the tune of Rs 4,676 crore. After revision of the bills, Rs 30,706 crore was outstanding, however, the agricultural consumers paid Rs 2,378 crore only. The arrears of current energy bills since September 2020 have also increased. Hence the total arrears, as on today, are Rs 39,993 crore.

The scheme has not received the expected response, therefore, the issue of payments remain erroneous. Hence the camps are being organised to verify and correct the energy bills so that the agri-consumers could pay them easily. Meanwhile, the MSEDCL has appealed to them to get their electricity bills corrected and avail the facility in large number, stated the release.