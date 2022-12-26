MSEDCL dy engineer caught accepting Rs 80K bribe

JALNA: The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught red-handed Bhokardan section deputy engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Kashinath Ture Patil for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 at Bhokardan on Monday.

The sources said the complainant is a contractor who did work of setting up a new electric transformer at a village in Bhokardan. The complainant approached the accused for moving the file for awarding work. However, the accused demanded Rs 80,000 as bribe. The complainant showed willingness to pay but complained with the ACB office. After verifying the complaint, under the guidance of deputy superintendent of police Sudam Pachorkar, police inspector Dnyandev Zumbad and his team laid a trap and caught Patil. A case has been registered under the relevant sections with the Bhokardan police station.