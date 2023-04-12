MSEDCL engineer dies as car dashed divider

Lokmat News Network

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) engineer died after his car dashed to the road divider near Master Cook Hotel in the wee hours on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Amol Anil Arankalle (35, Samruddhi Park, Shahnoorwadi).

Police said, Arankalle works as an engineer with MSEDCL in Hudco division. He was going in his car (MH20 BN 5563) from Zalta Phata towards MIT College in the wee hours of Wednesday. His car dashed the divider on the road and the front part of the car was completely crushed. Arankalle was seriously injured in the accident. The Satara police rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where he died at around 5 am while undergoing treatment. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and parents.

Arankalle was an excellent sportsperson. He was a brillieant cricketer. Apart, he was an excellent actor and worked in several plays, his friends said.