MSEDCL introduces innovative reward scheme for residential consumers

Aurangabad, May 31:

To encourage the residential power consumers for prompt and regular payments of their monthly electricity bills (online or offline), the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has introduced an innovative Reward Scheme from June 1. The consumers from the Aurangabad Region (covering all of Marathwada) will be rewarded every month.

MSEDCL through a press release underlined that it is providing uninterrupted and smooth electricity to the consumers, but despite making appeals the strength of consumers paying electricity bills regularly is very less. The majority of them do not pay their bills on time. This is pushing the MSEDCL to walk on a tight rope and reconcile other expenses including power purchase. Earlier, the MSEDCL, to enhance recovery, has initiated to take stern actions like cutting off the power supply of default consumers and charging interest and delay payment charges (DPC) on the bills.

Now, the MSEDCL’s joint managing director (Aurangabad Region) Mangesh Gondavale with hope has introduced the innovative scheme. Hence it is a golden opportunity for consumers to win various prizes in the form of gifts.

Boxxxxxxx

- The residential consumers paying their monthly electricity bills along with the arrears will be eligible to participate in the scheme. The bills must be paid within the due date. MSEDCL employees are not eligible under the scheme.

- The scheme is valid from June 1 to August 30, 2022. For more information or queries contact the nearest MSEDCL sub-division.

- There are 101 sub-divisions in Marathwada. Prizes will be declared on the 10th of each month.

- Every month 2 prizes (gifts) of valuing up to Rs 1000 each will be awarded. One prize will be for a prompt payer and the second prize will be for a consumer paying a bill within the due date.

- In addition, a mixer grinder or equivalent item from each of the 22 sub-divisions, a mobile handset or tablet from each of the nine circles, and an LED TV from each of the three zones will be awarded every month.

- Consumers paying their bills online at the regional office level will receive a special refrigerator in the form of a prize each month (through a selection process). The regional office has a monthly bumper prize of an electric scooter.

- MSEDCL continues to offer already launched discounts for regular bill-payers. One per cent rebate is available if the bill is paid promptly (within seven days) and a 0.25 per cent discount up to a limit of Rs 500 for online payment.