MSEDCL offers payment of additional security deposit in six installments

Aurangabad, April 23:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has offered a facility for its consumers to pay their additional security deposit in six monthly installments. The separate bill will be served in April.

The security deposit is collected from power consumers as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) order.

The MSEDCL press release underlines that the security deposit is calculated every year. The amount of the new security deposit is fixed reviewing average electricity consumption of each consumer in the last one year. A separate bill is issued to cover the difference between the previously deposited security deposit and the newly security deposit. If the average electricity consumption of consumer is reduced, the excess amount of the security deposit will be adjusted in the electricity bill. This message is also mentioned on the security deposit bill.

Earlier, the security deposit was levied on average one bill. Now the security deposit is half of average monthly bill. The release also mentions about payment of interest as per RBI rate, as per Clause 13.11. The amount is adjusted in the electricity bill.

MSEDCL has appealed to consumers to co-operate by paying the additional bill.