MSEDCL staff shines in state drama contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The play ‘Achanak,’ staged by the employees of the Aurangabad zone of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL), has garnered significant honors at the 61st Maharashtra state amateur drama competition.

Directed by Shravan Kolnoorkar, the play secured the second prize for best drama production, as well as accolades for direction, stagecraft, male acting (silver medal), and female acting (merit certificate). The preliminary round awards were conferred in a special event hosted at Tapadiya Natya Mandir by the directorate of cultural affairs recently. MLA Sanjay Sirsat, Prof Kishore Shirsat, Dilip Ghare and others were present.