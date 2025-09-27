MSEDCL suffers ₹15 lakh loss during gas pipeline work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During gas pipeline work, while drilling a horizontal bore, a 11 KV wire of the industrial estate belonging to MSEDCL was damaged, causing a loss of nearly ₹15 lakh and disrupting power supply. In this connection, a case has been registered at MIDC CIDCO Police Station against Rajneesh Aniruddha Pandey (resident of Delhi) of BKT Tradecom Company, which was carrying out the pipeline work, and a worker named Badal.

On September 23, power supply in the industrial estate was disrupted. Upon inspection by MSEDCL engineer Anil Jangam, it was found that Rajneesh and his associates were digging with a machine in front of Brandy Company while carrying out the gas pipeline work.