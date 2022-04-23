MSEDCL urge consumers to use power judiciously

Aurangabad, April 21:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to the consumers to use the power judiciously in their homes and establishments.

The power is in great demand during morning and evening hours. The peak hours are from 6 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 10 pm. The MSEDCL mentions that is trying its best to avoid implementation of load-shedding and maintain balance between the demand and supply of power. Hence the consumers should help overcome the situation through judicious usage of power.

The state is witnessing power scarcity. The acute shortage of coal has reduced the generation of power in the plants. Hence an imbalance is created as the demand for power is more compare to available quantity of supply of power.

MSEDCL has also recommended to use LED and LCD bulbs, explore non-renewable energy resources including solar energy to reduce dependency on traditional power supply.