MSEDCL’s Aurangabad circle leads in power connections and complaint resolution

Complaints related to billing, power supply and others resolved on priority

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad circle of Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has taken the lead in the state in providing new power connections and promptly settling the complaints of its customers. In support of the government's 'Ease of Living' initiative, Lokesh Chandra, chairman and managing director of MSEDCL, has ordered the employees to provide smooth and quality power supply services to customers.

Chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele has instructed all zonal officials to take prompt action on five critical issues. These include pending electricity connections, customer power supply complaints, billing complaints, other complaints, and timely distribution schedule changes. The Aurangabad circle has worked on a mission mode to resolve grievances and provide electricity connections.

Out of 6031 pending applications in Aurangabad circle on June 20 in domestic, commercial, and industrial categories, 5506 consumers were given new electricity connections within ten days. The remaining applications are expected to be disposed of within a week. Complaints of interrupted power supply are being resolved on a priority basis, and 1494 out of 1657 complaints of power outages were redressed within ten days. Out of 2560 billing complaints, 2362 were resolved, and 427 out of 607 complaints related to other services were also resolved. The pendency of all complaints in Aurangabad circle has come down to just one day, which is the lowest compared to other constituencies in MSEDCL. Out of 1435 defective distribution panels in the circles, 1429 DPs have been replaced, and the process is being speeded up.