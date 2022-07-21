MSP's 42n Literary Meet to be held in Ghansaungi

Aurangabad, July 21:

The 42nd Marathwada Literary Meet of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) will be held at Ghansaungi on Saturday and Sunday in the third week of December month.

Talking to newsmen on Thursday, MSP president Principal Kautikrao Thale Patil said that Shahagad-based Vivekanand Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (VSPM) had given an invitation to the Sahitya Parishad for the literary meet and it was accepted by the executive body of MSP.

He said that a letter was sent to the president of VSPM and former legislator Shivajirao Chauthe on July 20 for the meet. The 41st literary meeting was organised in the city in September 2021 and Babu Birajdar was its president.

Principal Thale Patil said that the name of the president of the meet would be selected in the ensuing executive body meeting of MSP.

Vice-president of Sahitya Parishad Kiran Sagar, Dr Dada Gore, treasurer Kundlik Atkare and executive body member Dr Ramchandra Kalunke and Jeevan Kulkarni were present.